Credit Suisse Group Trims KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Target Price to €60.00

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €76.00 ($79.17) to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Danske raised KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($76.04) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($59.38) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($58.33) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of KNYJY opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

