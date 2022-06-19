Critical Survey: Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) and Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) and Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Constellation Software and Paladin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Software 0 2 3 0 2.60 Paladin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellation Software presently has a consensus target price of $2,525.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.08%. Given Constellation Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Paladin Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Constellation Software has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paladin Energy has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Software and Paladin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Software 7.78% 42.21% 10.80% Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Software and Paladin Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Software $5.11 billion 5.85 $311.00 million $19.69 71.61 Paladin Energy $2.98 million N/A -$43.98 million N/A N/A

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than Paladin Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Constellation Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Paladin Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellation Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Paladin Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Perth, Australia.

