Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $155.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $143.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.60.

NYSE:CFR opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

