CUTcoin Trading 44.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $576,153.53 and approximately $213.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00079319 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00020484 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015963 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00054469 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,797,724 coins and its circulating supply is 161,797,724 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

