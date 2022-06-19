CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

NYSE CVS opened at $88.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average of $101.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.