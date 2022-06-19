Cyclone Protocol Price Reaches $32.83 on Top Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $862,967.68 and $13,390.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $32.83 or 0.00164567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004117 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.60 or 0.00694635 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005309 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.