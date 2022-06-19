DAOventures 1-Day Volume Hits $1,787.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. DAOventures has a market cap of $108,925.24 and approximately $1,787.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004193 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006309 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

