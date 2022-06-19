Dash (DASH) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Dash has a market cap of $466.64 million and $92.28 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $43.29 or 0.00219628 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004693 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008750 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00403420 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,778,901 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

