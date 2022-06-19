DeFine (DFA) Price Tops $0.13

DeFine (DFA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One DeFine coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFine has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. DeFine has a market cap of $7.56 million and $3.10 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.21 or 0.02282191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00112147 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00093540 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013422 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

DeFine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFine using one of the exchanges listed above.

