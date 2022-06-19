Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($83.33) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($83.33) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($91.67) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €35.00 ($36.46) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER opened at €35.14 ($36.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €33.45 and a 200-day moving average of €55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.85. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($24.88) and a 12-month high of €134.95 ($140.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.