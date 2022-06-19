Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 242.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007,032 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Dell Technologies worth $71,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,876 shares of company stock worth $17,449,150. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

