DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,891 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,345 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,873,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,848 shares of company stock worth $14,967,859 over the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKS opened at $73.83 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average is $102.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

