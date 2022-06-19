Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

DBD has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diebold Nixdorf from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

DBD stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $183.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce H. Besanko acquired 7,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,919 shares in the company, valued at $371,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 46,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

