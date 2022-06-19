disBalancer (DDOS) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. disBalancer has a market cap of $687,275.74 and approximately $105,400.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.39 or 0.01977013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00112719 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00094312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013537 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,150,154 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.