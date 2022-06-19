Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.