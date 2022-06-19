Diversified Trust Co Has $8.82 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,094 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $229.90 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

