Diversified Trust Co Purchases 9,731 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 171,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,429,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 111,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,578,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $140.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.20 and its 200-day moving average is $161.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.