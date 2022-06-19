Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,605,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,125,000 after buying an additional 170,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $161.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

