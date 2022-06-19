Diversified Trust Co Sells 6,031 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

INTC stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

