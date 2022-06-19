DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 148,735 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,002 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,735 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $118,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.12.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.79. 9,455,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,974. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.60 and a 200-day moving average of $472.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

