DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 29,210 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,210 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $53,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.18.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,177,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,031. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.02. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

