DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 5,363 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.49% of Crown worth $76,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,003. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.97. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.28 and a twelve month high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.30.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

