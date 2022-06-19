DNB Asset Management AS Buys 418,108 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 119.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,799 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 418,108 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.18% of VMware worth $87,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,013. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.22. 6,141,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,685. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average is $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

