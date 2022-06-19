DNB Asset Management AS Buys 44,083 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,083 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of Eli Lilly and worth $140,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,900,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $324.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

