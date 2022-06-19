DNB Asset Management AS Buys 44,083 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,083 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of Eli Lilly and worth $140,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.
LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.