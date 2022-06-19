DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after buying an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.57. 105,125,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,436,632. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

