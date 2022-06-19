DNB Asset Management AS Has $50.13 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $50,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in BlackRock by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $582.26. 1,436,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $643.80 and its 200 day moving average is $752.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

