DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,599,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,819 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $64,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.46. 1,740,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,102. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

