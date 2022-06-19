DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $46,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.31. 3,948,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

