DNB Asset Management AS Sells 11,597 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,597 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $36,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $387,237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after buying an additional 177,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,618,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.06.

ROK traded down $6.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,742. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

