Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.33.

DG opened at $230.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

