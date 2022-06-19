DubaiCoin Price Tops $1.20 on Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00023475 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013653 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004913 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001018 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.