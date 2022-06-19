Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $369.00 million-$373.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.74 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.71.

NYSE NAPA opened at $19.34 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 5,914 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $118,398.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 454,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $567,610.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,568,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,327,553.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,117 shares of company stock worth $1,533,180 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

