Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $63,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,484,000 after purchasing an additional 263,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,572,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

