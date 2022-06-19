Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.29 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $311.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

