Dynamic 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $362,004.70 and $12.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,129.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,091.57 or 0.05422689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00025892 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00260382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.00 or 0.00581218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00074561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00553181 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.