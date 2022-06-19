e-Money Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $13.79 million and approximately $646,978.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00003589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.49 or 0.01777028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00110465 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00094404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013451 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

