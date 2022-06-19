East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

