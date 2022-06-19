EasyFi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $165,269.00 (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $997,301.66 and $165,269.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,432.42 or 1.00087151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00121258 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

