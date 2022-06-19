ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.11%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$598,839.44.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

