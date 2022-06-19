Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

