Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) PT Lowered to $17.50 at JMP Securities

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EFC. TheStreet lowered Ellington Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $802.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 39.86. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 63.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.