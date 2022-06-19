Emercoin Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $831,564.63 and approximately $7,450.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,453,295 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

