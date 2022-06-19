Energy Web Token Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00012085 BTC on major exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $72.46 million and approximately $782,921.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

