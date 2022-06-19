Enovis (ENOV) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enovis to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57% Enovis Competitors -157.64% -51.27% -13.88%

50.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Enovis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enovis and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enovis Competitors 178 961 2107 71 2.62

Enovis currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.63%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 85.34%. Given Enovis’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enovis has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovis and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion $71.66 million 42.78 Enovis Competitors $1.29 billion $145.66 million 32.45

Enovis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Enovis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Enovis has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis’ competitors have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enovis competitors beat Enovis on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enovis (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

