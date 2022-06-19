Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Entergy were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE ETR opened at $102.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.05. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,290 shares of company stock worth $24,337,828 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.93.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.