Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Decreases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.2% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $39.32. 11,969,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,170. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

