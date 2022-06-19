Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow stock traded up $15.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $443.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,665. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 403.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

