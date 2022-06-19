Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 1,200 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 3.1% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.88.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

