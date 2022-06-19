Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) PT Lowered to €25.00 at Barclays

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTYGet Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €29.00 ($30.21) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €45.00 ($46.88) to €29.00 ($30.21) in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

