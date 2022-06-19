EUNO Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $23.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00157604 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,570,286,217 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.